Cara Operations (TSE:CARA) Shares Down 2.4%

Cara Operations Limited (TSE:CARA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$27.71 and last traded at C$27.72. 35,304 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 36,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.41.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.72.
Cara Operations Company Profile (TSE:CARA)
Further Reading
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Cara Operations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Operations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.