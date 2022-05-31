Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,210,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227,474 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Capri were worth $142,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Capri in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Capri in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Capri in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Capri in the first quarter worth $69,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $47.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $72.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.29.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $99,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Capri from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.53.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

