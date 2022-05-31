Capri (CPRI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, June 1st. Analysts expect Capri to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $47.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.73 and its 200-day moving average is $56.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Capri has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $72.37.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Capri from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Capri from $85.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.53.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $99,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter worth approximately $826,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Capri by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 354,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,038,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter worth approximately $417,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 10,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

