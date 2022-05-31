Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target Raised to C$84.00 at National Bankshares

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$83.50 to C$84.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$143.00 to C$91.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a C$81.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$165.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$82.00 to C$78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, CSFB set a C$81.00 price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$125.71.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at C$69.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$129.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$145.86. The firm has a market cap of C$63.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.71. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of C$66.05 and a twelve month high of C$83.75.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( TSE:CM Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.61 by C$0.47. The company had revenue of C$5.50 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 7.7600002 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.60%.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,500 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$158.98, for a total transaction of C$397,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$386,957.32.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

