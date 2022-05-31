Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ELY. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Callaway Golf from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Callaway Golf from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.18.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Shares of Callaway Golf stock opened at $21.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.84. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.30.

Callaway Golf ( NYSE:ELY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 9,992 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $207,933.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 651,821 shares in the company, valued at $13,564,395.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. bought a new position in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth about $571,349,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 26.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,613,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,410 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 4.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,808,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,624,000 after acquiring an additional 192,067 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,713,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,598,000 after acquiring an additional 44,227 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company Profile (Get Rating)

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.