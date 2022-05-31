BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) Shares Gap Down to $4.20

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.20, but opened at $3.99. BuzzFeed shares last traded at $4.06, with a volume of 6,087 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BuzzFeed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of BuzzFeed to $6.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of BuzzFeed from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of BuzzFeed to $5.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of BuzzFeed in a report on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BuzzFeed during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BuzzFeed during the fourth quarter worth about $688,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BuzzFeed during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new position in shares of BuzzFeed during the fourth quarter worth about $41,907,000. Finally, Founder Collective GP LLC bought a new position in shares of BuzzFeed during the fourth quarter worth about $1,148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

BuzzFeed Company Profile

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports.

