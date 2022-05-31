Brokerages Set Ten Entertainment Group plc (LON:TEG) Target Price at GBX 327.14

Ten Entertainment Group plc (LON:TEG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 327.14 ($4.14).

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Ten Entertainment Group from GBX 325 ($4.11) to GBX 350 ($4.43) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Get Ten Entertainment Group alerts:

In other news, insider Antony Smith sold 32,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 255 ($3.23), for a total transaction of £82,025.85 ($103,777.64).

LON:TEG traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 252 ($3.19). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,042. Ten Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 214.25 ($2.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 285.01 ($3.61). The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 615.02. The company has a market capitalization of £172.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 253.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 254.79.

About Ten Entertainment Group (Get Rating)

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 46 bowling sites with approximately 1,101 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides family entertainment space, soft plays, laser tag arenas, karaoke rooms, escape rooms, pool tables, and amusement machines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ten Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ten Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.