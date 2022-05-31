Brokerages Set Ten Entertainment Group plc (LON:TEG) Target Price at GBX 327.14

Ten Entertainment Group plc (LON:TEG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 327.14 ($4.14).
Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Ten Entertainment Group from GBX 325 ($4.11) to GBX 350 ($4.43) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th.
In other news, insider Antony Smith sold 32,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 255 ($3.23), for a total transaction of £82,025.85 ($103,777.64).
About Ten Entertainment Group (Get Rating)
Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 46 bowling sites with approximately 1,101 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides family entertainment space, soft plays, laser tag arenas, karaoke rooms, escape rooms, pool tables, and amusement machines.
