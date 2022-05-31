Brokerages Set SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) PT at $33.50

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Desjardins dropped their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.50 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

CWYUF stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.11. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $27.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.71.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $10.4 billion in assets and owns 33.8 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.4% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

