Brokerages Set SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Target Price at $392.67

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $392.67.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $383.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $393.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total value of $164,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.72, for a total transaction of $656,843.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,813 shares in the company, valued at $5,150,776.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,149 shares of company stock worth $12,383,935. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $347.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.77 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $344.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $339.95. SBA Communications has a one year low of $286.41 and a one year high of $391.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $619.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.91 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.72%.

About SBA Communications (Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.