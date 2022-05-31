Brokerages Set Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Target Price at $193.00

Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $193.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.92 per share, with a total value of $158,920.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,214,409,000 after purchasing an additional 153,857 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,230,643 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,879,895,000 after purchasing an additional 334,181 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,252,402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,704,204,000 after purchasing an additional 247,231 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,990,045 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $630,307,000 after purchasing an additional 212,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,424,293 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $705,536,000 after purchasing an additional 114,603 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KEYS stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.67. The company had a trading volume of 23,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Keysight Technologies has a 1 year low of $127.93 and a 1 year high of $209.08. The company has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.73.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

