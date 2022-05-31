Brokerages Set IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target at $148.07

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $148.07.

IAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $149.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $173.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ShawSpring Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 53.3% during the third quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 2,906,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,736,000 after buying an additional 1,010,157 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $94,008,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 29.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,016,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,462,000 after acquiring an additional 694,197 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,691,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,912,000 after acquiring an additional 691,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,584,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,137,000 after acquiring an additional 599,828 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.43. 2,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 566.17 and a beta of 1.34. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $72.29 and a fifty-two week high of $163.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.23.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($2.15). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

