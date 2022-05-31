Brokerages Set Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Target Price at $393.81

Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $393.81.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EDVMF. Liberum Capital upgraded Endeavour Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$41.00 to C$42.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$45.25 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Endeavour Mining from GBX 2,450 ($31.00) to GBX 2,850 ($36.06) in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

EDVMF traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,296. Endeavour Mining has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $28.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.89.

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

