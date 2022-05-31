Brokerages Set Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) PT at $47.33

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.33.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Cowen from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cowen from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered Cowen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COWN. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cowen by 67.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 845,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,007,000 after purchasing an additional 341,470 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cowen by 423.6% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 389,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after purchasing an additional 315,248 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cowen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,229,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cowen by 177.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 224,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 143,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cowen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,638,000. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COWN traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $26.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,289. Cowen has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $733.13 million, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.07.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.74. Cowen had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $331.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cowen will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Cowen’s payout ratio is presently 8.79%.

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

