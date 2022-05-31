Brokerages Set Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Target Price at $23.69

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.69.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Altimmune to $27.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Altimmune from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.
Shares of NASDAQ:ALT traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,768. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.24. The company has a market cap of $217.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.45. Altimmune has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $19.46.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Altimmune by 2,032.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 172.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares in the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Altimmune Company Profile (Get Rating)
Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.
