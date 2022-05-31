Brokerages Set Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Target Price at $23.69

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.69.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Altimmune to $27.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Altimmune from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALT traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,768. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.24. The company has a market cap of $217.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.45. Altimmune has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $19.46.

Altimmune ( NASDAQ:ALT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,819.11% and a negative return on equity of 43.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altimmune will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Altimmune by 2,032.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 172.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares in the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

