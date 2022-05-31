Brokerages Set Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Price Target at $22.23

Shares of Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.23.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Aixtron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

AIXXF stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.47. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,646. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.07. Aixtron has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $31.17.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, sells, maintains, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as sells spare parts and services.

