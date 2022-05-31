Brokerages Set Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) PT at $26.17

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.17.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AGTI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Agiliti from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Agiliti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agiliti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Agiliti from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Agiliti from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Get Agiliti alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AGTI traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.93. 1,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Agiliti has a 52-week low of $16.09 and a 52-week high of $26.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.97. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.79.

Agiliti ( NYSE:AGTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Agiliti had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 3.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agiliti will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Agiliti news, EVP Bettyann Bird sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $277,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $541,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,947 shares of company stock worth $2,904,758 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGTI. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in Agiliti during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Agiliti by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Agiliti in the second quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agiliti Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.