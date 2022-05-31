Brokerages Expect PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) to Post $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) will post $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PowerSchool’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.13. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PowerSchool will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.48. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PowerSchool.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PWSC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PowerSchool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PWSC. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the third quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in PowerSchool during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in PowerSchool during the third quarter worth approximately $68,009,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in PowerSchool during the third quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in PowerSchool during the third quarter worth approximately $178,000.

Shares of NYSE PWSC traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.79. 491,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,116. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PowerSchool has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $36.56.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

