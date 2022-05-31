Brokerages Expect NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.27 Billion

Brokerages expect NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPIGet Rating) to report $3.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.27 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors reported sales of $2.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full-year sales of $13.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.02 billion to $13.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $13.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.31 billion to $14.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NXP Semiconductors.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPIGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.26. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.30.

Shares of NXPI traded down $6.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $189.76. 5,120,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,797,166. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.84. The company has a market cap of $49.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.36. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $164.75 and a 1-year high of $239.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,626,179 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,372,733,000 after buying an additional 284,398 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,844,845 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,016,010,000 after purchasing an additional 44,628 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after purchasing an additional 210,979 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,769,600 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,623,079,000 after purchasing an additional 664,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,935,194 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,351,918,000 after purchasing an additional 182,947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

