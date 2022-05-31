Brokerages Expect Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) to Announce -$6.70 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBRGet Rating) will announce earnings of ($6.70) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($7.81) to ($4.39). Nabors Industries posted earnings of ($18.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 62.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full year earnings of ($29.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($31.08) to ($27.42). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($13.80) to $4.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBRGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($13.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($8.95) by ($4.93). The business had revenue of $568.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.32 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 59.04% and a negative net margin of 29.01%.

NBR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nabors Industries from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Nabors Industries from $132.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.25.

Shares of Nabors Industries stock traded up $4.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $172.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,304. Nabors Industries has a fifty-two week low of $65.58 and a fifty-two week high of $207.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.58 and its 200-day moving average is $125.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBR. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Nabors Industries by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

