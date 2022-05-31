Brokerages Expect Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $146.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) will post $146.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Freshpet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $145.18 million and the highest estimate coming in at $147.20 million. Freshpet posted sales of $108.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full year sales of $581.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $577.91 million to $587.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $760.67 million, with estimates ranging from $746.30 million to $801.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Freshpet.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $132.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FRPT shares. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Freshpet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.91.

Shares of FRPT traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.97. 608,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,299. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.61. Freshpet has a 52-week low of $53.09 and a 52-week high of $178.00. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.35 and a beta of 0.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 245.6% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,897,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,240 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,308,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,907 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 1st quarter valued at $105,377,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 897,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,134,000 after acquiring an additional 362,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,784,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,149,000 after acquiring an additional 325,414 shares in the last quarter.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

