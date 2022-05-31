Brokerages Expect EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Equities analysts expect EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.66 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for EastGroup Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.63 and the highest is $1.70. EastGroup Properties posted earnings per share of $1.47 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will report full-year earnings of $6.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $6.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.09 to $7.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow EastGroup Properties.
EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.81). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 12.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 15,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,392,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,389,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,276,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:EGP traded down $2.44 on Thursday, reaching $161.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,670. EastGroup Properties has a 1-year low of $151.22 and a 1-year high of $229.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.61.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.83%.
About EastGroup Properties (Get Rating)
EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.
