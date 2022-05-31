Brokerages Expect DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) to Post $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. DiamondRock Hospitality reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 420%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover DiamondRock Hospitality.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $196.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis.

DRH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DiamondRock Hospitality has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.58.

NYSE DRH traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284,260. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average of $9.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.55 and a beta of 1.56. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $11.15.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 171,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 10.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 14.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

