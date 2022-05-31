Brokerages Expect Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.13 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) will report $3.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Consolidated Edison’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.19 billion. Consolidated Edison reported sales of $2.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will report full-year sales of $14.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.09 billion to $14.45 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $14.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.54 billion to $14.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Consolidated Edison.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 10.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,413,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,874,649,000 after buying an additional 7,590,978 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,690,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,947,238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349,773 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,573,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,705,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,292 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,642,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $737,378,000 after acquiring an additional 479,210 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,872,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,421,000 after buying an additional 204,193 shares in the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ED traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $99.88. The company had a trading volume of 46,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Consolidated Edison has a 52-week low of $71.17 and a 52-week high of $101.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 72.98%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

