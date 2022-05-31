Brokerages Expect Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Akoustis Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.26). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Akoustis Technologies.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). The company had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.00% and a negative net margin of 430.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AKTS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $10.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

In other news, EVP David Aichele sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $29,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,433.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKTS. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AKTS traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $4.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,571. The firm has a market cap of $232.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.47. Akoustis Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $11.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.83.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

