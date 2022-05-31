Brokerages Anticipate Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Will Post Earnings of $7.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) will report earnings of $7.40 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pool’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $7.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.98. Pool posted earnings of $6.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pool will report full year earnings of $18.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.09 to $19.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $19.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.80 to $21.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pool.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $1.35. Pool had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 69.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on POOL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Pool in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target on the stock. Longbow Research raised Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Edward Jones began coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $539.22.

POOL traded down $9.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $396.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,482. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.87. Pool has a 1-year low of $377.52 and a 1-year high of $582.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $416.39 and a 200-day moving average of $473.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 22.26%.

In other Pool news, Director Martha S. Gervasi purchased 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $391.86 per share, with a total value of $117,558.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,622.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $387.08 per share, for a total transaction of $193,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,931,221. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pool by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in Pool by 52.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 241.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 142.9% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

About Pool (Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pool (POOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.