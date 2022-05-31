Brokerages Anticipate Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Will Post Earnings of $2.81 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) will announce $2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.30. Ovintiv posted earnings of $1.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 153.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full-year earnings of $9.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.31 to $11.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $14.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.55 to $16.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ovintiv.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 60.01%.

OVV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Ovintiv from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Ovintiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities cut their price target on Ovintiv from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.57.

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $105,798.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $537,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,817,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,204 shares of company stock valued at $1,143,308 over the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Ovintiv by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 34,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Ovintiv by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ovintiv by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in Ovintiv by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OVV stock traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $55.99. The stock had a trading volume of 688,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,413,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $57.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

