Brokerages Anticipate O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.71 Billion

Brokerages expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) will report sales of $3.71 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.79 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.64 billion. O’Reilly Automotive reported sales of $3.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full year sales of $14.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.20 billion to $14.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $15.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.79 billion to $15.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover O’Reilly Automotive.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.43 by ($0.26). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,699.29%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.06 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wedbush upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $718.25.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher purchased 835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $600.00 per share, with a total value of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,446,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $8.19 on Monday, hitting $647.34. 17,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,174. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $519.32 and a one year high of $748.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $665.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $666.59. The company has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

