Brokerages Anticipate Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to Post $2.04 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) will post $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Equifax’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.01 and the highest is $2.08. Equifax reported earnings per share of $1.98 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Equifax will report full-year earnings of $8.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.02 to $8.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.15 to $9.79. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Equifax.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EFX. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Equifax from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Equifax from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Equifax from $274.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Equifax from $300.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Equifax from $255.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.54.

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total transaction of $3,071,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,945,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Equifax by 131.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,112,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $911,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,646 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 10.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,808,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,799,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,363 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,318,000. Harris Associates L P lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 1,169.5% during the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 1,004,399 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $238,143,000 after purchasing an additional 925,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Equifax by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,065,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $897,562,000 after buying an additional 536,419 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EFX traded down $3.71 on Tuesday, hitting $202.58. 1,240,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $212.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.03. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $185.76 and a fifty-two week high of $300.11. The firm has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 25.20%.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

