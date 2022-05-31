Brokerages Anticipate DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) to Announce -$0.88 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.88) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for DraftKings’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.67). DraftKings reported earnings of ($0.76) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full-year earnings of ($3.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.93) to ($3.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.84) to ($1.84). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DraftKings.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $417.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.20 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.39% and a negative return on equity of 86.40%.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $44.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.68.

Shares of DKNG stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.72. The stock had a trading volume of 915,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,347,775. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.23. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $64.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

In other news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 13,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $324,986.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Sloan acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.39 per share, with a total value of $769,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 150,000 shares of company stock worth $2,806,000 and sold 926,340 shares worth $17,500,459. Corporate insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redpoint Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth $189,342,000. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,555,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 1,007.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,807,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,384,000 after buying an additional 3,464,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,258,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in DraftKings by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,290,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,748 shares during the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Company Profile (Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DraftKings (DKNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.