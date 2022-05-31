Brokerages Anticipate Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) to Post $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.33. Callaway Golf posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Callaway Golf.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ELY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.18.

In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 9,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $207,933.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 651,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,564,395.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 121,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 5.3% in the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 25.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 10,309 shares in the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 7.3% in the first quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 735,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,233,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 33.7% in the first quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 316,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,420,000 after buying an additional 79,750 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Callaway Golf stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,670,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,278. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

About Callaway Golf (Get Rating)

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Callaway Golf (ELY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.