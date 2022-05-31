Brokerages Anticipate Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) to Post $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.16. Amneal Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 61.08%. The company had revenue of $497.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

AMRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. 38.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMRX traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.50. 15,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,750. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $6.21.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.