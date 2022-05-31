Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYFC opened at $1.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.98. Broadway Financial has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $4.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.93.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.64 million for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 1.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadway Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $603,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Broadway Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Broadway Financial by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 11,321 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Broadway Financial by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,841 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 17,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Broadway Financial by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 37,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

About Broadway Financial (Get Rating)

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

