Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:BYFC opened at $1.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.98. Broadway Financial has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $4.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.93.
Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.64 million for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 1.22%.
About Broadway Financial (Get Rating)
Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.
