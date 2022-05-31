Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. operates as a holding company for Bridgewater Bank which provides personal and commercial banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market savings, certificates of deposit accounts; bridge, home equity, residential interim construction, lot, construction, commercial real estate, long term multi-family, working capital, letters of credit and executive lines of credit options and debit and credit cards. Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota. “

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

NASDAQ BWB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,942. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.26 and a 200 day moving average of $17.10. Bridgewater Bancshares has a twelve month low of $14.97 and a twelve month high of $20.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.03 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $31.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.71 million. On average, analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $71,780.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 21.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWB. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 278.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 195.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

