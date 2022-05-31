Bridgewater Associates LP Trims Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Bridgewater Associates LP lessened its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 342,291 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 172,205 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.10% of Hanesbrands worth $5,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 32,054 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 164,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 88,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 258,064 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HBI stock opened at $12.09 on Tuesday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.94 and a 52 week high of $20.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average of $15.28.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 93.47%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanesbrands declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.80%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HBI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

