Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 27,482 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Bridgewater Associates LP trimmed its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 58.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,482 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $5,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 56,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.16, for a total value of $17,788,367.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.01, for a total value of $2,717,919.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,377 shares of company stock worth $21,148,716 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $278.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $281.45 and a 200-day moving average of $293.93. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $236.35 and a 1 year high of $332.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.50.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.05. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.91.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.