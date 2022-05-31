Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 11,604 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Bridgewater Associates LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,604 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $5,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,975,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,024,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,218,000 after buying an additional 242,775 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,302,000 after buying an additional 238,848 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,159,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,756,000 after buying an additional 206,424 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 440,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,280,000 after buying an additional 139,707 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FND opened at $77.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $65.12 and a one year high of $145.89. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.76.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $136.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.23.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

