Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases 9,603 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,603 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $5,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

NYSE SHAK opened at $48.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.55. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.34 and a 1 year high of $111.49.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $203.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SHAK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $81.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.19.

Shake Shack Profile (Get Rating)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.