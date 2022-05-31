Bridgewater Associates LP Makes New $5.19 Million Investment in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 76,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADM stock opened at $88.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.41 and a 200-day moving average of $78.44. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $56.91 and a 12-month high of $98.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $50.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.55. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,667,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADM. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.38.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

