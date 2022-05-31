Bridgewater Associates LP Has $7.12 Million Stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Bridgewater Associates LP lowered its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,573 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $7,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LANC. State Street Corp grew its position in Lancaster Colony by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,569,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,853,000 after purchasing an additional 229,585 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 108,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,005,000 after buying an additional 32,672 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter worth about $563,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after acquiring an additional 9,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 169,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,141,000 after acquiring an additional 36,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LANC. TheStreet cut shares of Lancaster Colony from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Benchmark cut shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen assumed coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.50.

In related news, CFO K. Pigott Thomas purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $121.70 per share, with a total value of $97,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,928.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LANC opened at $123.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.80. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12-month low of $118.99 and a 12-month high of $201.31.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $403.49 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is 95.81%.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Cardini's, and Girard's; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

