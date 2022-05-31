Bridgewater Associates LP Buys New Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,245,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,647,267.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.11.

GD stock opened at $226.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $235.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $182.66 and a one year high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

General Dynamics Profile (Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.