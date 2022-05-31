Bridgewater Associates LP Buys 4,554 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,289 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.21% of WD-40 worth $6,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDFC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,730,000 after purchasing an additional 50,404 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in WD-40 by 132.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,402,000 after acquiring an additional 32,989 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in WD-40 by 7.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in WD-40 by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in WD-40 by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,069,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WDFC shares. DA Davidson raised shares of WD-40 from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on WD-40 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of WDFC opened at $186.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.79. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $170.01 and a 12-month high of $279.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30 and a beta of -0.15.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.39. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.73% and a net margin of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. WD-40’s payout ratio is 63.93%.

WD-40 Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

