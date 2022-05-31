Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires Shares of 116,159 Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 116,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,414,000. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.08% of Legend Biotech as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LEGN. Johnson & Johnson bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth $82,371,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth $29,964,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 484.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 655,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,537,000 after acquiring an additional 543,026 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 657,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,653,000 after acquiring an additional 371,100 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $13,621,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LEGN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Legend Biotech from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.60.

NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $42.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.11. Legend Biotech Co. has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 429.40% and a negative return on equity of 131.45%. The business had revenue of $39.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 million. On average, analysts expect that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

