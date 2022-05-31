Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires 18,572 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 222.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,934 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,572 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Cigna were worth $6,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CSS LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 5,531 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $482,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 39,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,047,000 after acquiring an additional 19,047 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,291,901 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $296,659,000 after acquiring an additional 14,171 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 38,772 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,903,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 8,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,031,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,235,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total value of $12,239,479.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,499 shares in the company, valued at $43,402,139.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,661 shares of company stock worth $35,263,939 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI opened at $272.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $255.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.45. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $272.97.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 27.79%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Cigna from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $271.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Cigna from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.84.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

