Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires 12,824 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 111.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,824 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $4,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PKI. State Street Corp increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,065,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,018,417,000 after acquiring an additional 583,525 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,900,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $382,207,000 after buying an additional 334,146 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 767,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $154,368,000 after buying an additional 320,585 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 2.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,589,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,181,699,000 after buying an additional 281,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,334,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $468,177,000 after buying an additional 278,635 shares during the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PKI stock opened at $156.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.59 and its 200-day moving average is $173.04. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.37 and a 1 year high of $203.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.33. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. PerkinElmer’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.58%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PKI. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.84.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total value of $1,110,464.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

