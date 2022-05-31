Brian Gerson Purchases 2,000 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Stock

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) insider Brian Gerson acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.74 per share, for a total transaction of $43,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,097.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brian Gerson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

On Monday, March 14th, Brian Gerson acquired 4,642 shares of FS KKR Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $104,909.20.

NYSE FSK traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,085,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,899. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.76. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $19.71 and a 1-year high of $23.44.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 116.21% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $364.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.46 million. As a group, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.58%. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 31.00%.

FSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSK. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 124.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 26,014 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after purchasing an additional 528,206 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,726,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,051,000 after purchasing an additional 968,566 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 35,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital (Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.