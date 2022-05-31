Brahman Capital Corp. Buys Shares of 386,713 Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Brahman Capital Corp. bought a new stake in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 386,713 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,232,000. Gogo makes up about 0.4% of Brahman Capital Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Brahman Capital Corp. owned about 0.35% of Gogo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Gogo during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jessica Betjemann sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $158,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,528 shares in the company, valued at $505,709.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marguerite M. Elias sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $563,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,522.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gogo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Gogo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Gogo from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Gogo from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

NASDAQ GOGO traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.60. 22,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,468. Gogo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.83.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $92.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.52 million. Gogo had a negative return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 51.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gogo Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

