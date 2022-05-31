Boxer Capital LLC Takes Position in Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRX)

Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 892,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,311,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.99. 3,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,137. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.21. Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.73 and a fifty-two week high of $24.54.
THRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Theseus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.
About Theseus Pharmaceuticals
Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is THE-630, a pan-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, which is in Phase I clinical trial.
