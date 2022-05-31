Boxer Capital LLC Sells 468,750 Shares of Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV)

Boxer Capital LLC lowered its stake in Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 872,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468,750 shares during the quarter. Boxer Capital LLC owned about 3.76% of Elevation Oncology worth $5,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELEV. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology during the third quarter valued at about $186,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology during the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Caxton Corp grew its position in shares of Elevation Oncology by 21.7% during the third quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 48,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 8,597 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Elevation Oncology by 18.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,220,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,380,000 after purchasing an additional 188,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elevation Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Elevation Oncology from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.39.
Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.18. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elevation Oncology, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Elevation Oncology news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio sold 702,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $2,895,276.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,905,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,850,371.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Elevation Oncology Profile (Get Rating)
Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically defined patient populations in the United States. The company's lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Elevation Oncology (ELEV)
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
- It’s Time To Nibble On These Two Recent IPOs
- Oil Markets On Track For New All-Time Highs
- Broadcom Is Primed To Hit A New All-Time High
- MarketBeat Podcast: Where Are The Next Small Cap Opportunities?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Elevation Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevation Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.