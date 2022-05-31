Boxer Capital LLC Sells 468,750 Shares of Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV)

Boxer Capital LLC lowered its stake in Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 872,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468,750 shares during the quarter. Boxer Capital LLC owned about 3.76% of Elevation Oncology worth $5,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELEV. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology during the third quarter valued at about $186,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology during the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Caxton Corp grew its position in shares of Elevation Oncology by 21.7% during the third quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 48,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 8,597 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Elevation Oncology by 18.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,220,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,380,000 after purchasing an additional 188,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elevation Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Elevation Oncology from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.39.

Shares of NASDAQ ELEV traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.42. 2,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,555,207. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.15. Elevation Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $16.22.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.18. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elevation Oncology, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elevation Oncology news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio sold 702,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $2,895,276.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,905,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,850,371.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically defined patient populations in the United States. The company's lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

