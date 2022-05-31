Boxer Capital LLC Makes New $29.26 Million Investment in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,255,000. Fate Therapeutics makes up about 1.1% of Boxer Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Boxer Capital LLC owned about 0.52% of Fate Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FATE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 29,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 955,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,895,000 after buying an additional 43,132 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 331.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 81,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after buying an additional 62,238 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 14.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 239,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,217,000 after buying an additional 30,588 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 25.7% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,199,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,352,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the period.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on FATE. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $113.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

In other news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total value of $971,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 189,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,348,516.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Yu-Waye Chu sold 4,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $143,672.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,033 shares in the company, valued at $5,342,037.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 90,624 shares of company stock valued at $3,270,224. Corporate insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FATE stock traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $22.98. 37,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,797. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.29. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $97.43.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.08. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 368.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $18.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.