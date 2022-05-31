Boxer Capital LLC Has $90.73 Million Stake in Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA)

Boxer Capital LLC grew its stake in Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,448,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Tyra Biosciences makes up about 3.5% of Boxer Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Boxer Capital LLC owned about 15.63% of Tyra Biosciences worth $90,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TYRA. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,289,000. Canaan Partners XI LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,049,000. Nextech Invest AG purchased a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,436,000. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $29,814,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $22,844,000. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyra Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tyra Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

TYRA traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.92. 1,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,574. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.59. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $31.36.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.16). Equities analysts anticipate that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor resistance and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, a selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR)3 for the treatment of muscle invasive bladder cancer.

